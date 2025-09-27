PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, with a packed schedule across Kurnool and Nandyal districts. As part of the tour, he will also offer prayers at the famous Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam.

The visit is expected to be a high-profile event, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan joining the Prime Minister for a massive roadshow in Kurnool. The rally will focus on the recent GST cuts and broader reforms, projecting the alliance’s commitment to economic relief and governance.

During the tour, Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects in Nandyal and Kurnool, underscoring the Centre’s and State’s joint efforts to push infrastructure growth in the region.

TDP general secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh briefed legislators and ministers about the itinerary in the Legislative Council lobby, stressing that the Kurnool rally will be one of the biggest public outreach programmes on GST reforms. Lokesh has taken charge of the arrangements for both the roadshow and the Srisailam temple visit, ensuring smooth coordination.

Alliance leaders say the visit comes as a morale booster after the success of their recent “Super Six” public meeting, and that Modi’s presence will further energize the cadre ahead of upcoming political challenges.