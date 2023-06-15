Kuppam is a lab for me, says Chandrababu

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu naidu, on Thursday stated that Kuppam Assembly segment is a laboratory for him, and he launched all the developmental programmes from here.

“Kuppam is a laboratory, and I started all the programmes from here,” Chandrababu Naidu said addressing a public meeting at Kuppam of Chittoor district. Launching the campaign of ‘One lakh majority for TDP in Kuppam constituency’, Chandrababu said that anyone should view Kuppam before and after TDP.

This generation is not aware how Kuppam was before the TDP came to power and the present-day youth is feeling only a developed Kuppam, Chandrababu remarked. “I have selected Kuppam when it was the most backward constituency and I came here only to develop this segment,” he said.

Recalling that he stayed in a single room owned by one Chandrasekhar and contested as MLA, the TDP supremo said that after winning the poll the locals looked after everything. There were no roads and schools in Kuppam, he said, adding that when he announced that a telephone exchange will be set up in Kuppam people here made fun of him, Chandrababu recalled.

The Kuppam segment has developed only during the TDP rule, the former chief minister felt that after the YSRCP came to power all the ongoing works came to a standstill. The first drip irrigation system was introduced in Kuppam following which the availability of water was increased, he stated.

The two wheels of the cycle (the symbol of TDP) one is development and the other is welfare, Chandrababu naidu explained and said that several welfare programmes were taken up in five years when the TDP was in power but now everything has come to a halt. The prices of essential commodities and the cooking gas have gone up in the past four years and even sand is not available now.

Promising to launch the ‘work from home and office’ system in Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu said that all the companies across the globe will be interlinked, and employment opportunities will be provided for all to work from home. Taking the Janmabhoomi as an inspiration, all the NRIs should be back home to develop their motherland, Chandrababu added.