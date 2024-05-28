Leaders pay rich tributes to NTR

Leaders of the TDP and several other parties paid rich tributes to late N T Rama Rao on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. The family members of NTR visited the NTR memorial in Hyderabad and offered prayers.

The family members recalled the services of late NTR. MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna led the family members to pay tributes. BJP AP unit president and former Central minister Daggubati Purandheswari, former minister and her husband, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, actor Junior NTR, former ministers Mothkupalli Narasimhulu, Yerrabelli Dayakara Rao, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and former MP Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao were among those who visited the NTR Ghat and offered prayers to the late leader.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to the late leader through social media. He said that discipline, dedication and hard work have made N T Rama Rao as peoples’ leader. He said that NTR always said that society is a temple and people are Gods. A leader should have such a dedication, Chandrababu Naidu said.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that NTR was his inspiration in public life. He said that late NTR always fought for the dignity of the Telugu people in the world. He said that NTR introduced several welfare schemes in the state, which are now being continued by every government.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to NTR. He said that NTR was the heartbeat of the Telugu people. He said that NTR worked with dedication both in the film industry and politics. He said that NTR had changed the national political scene by playing a key role in the national politics. He further said that NTR brought several revolutionary changes in governance.

BJP AP unit president Purandheswari said that NTR had become synonymous with the Telugu people across the world. He was the symbol of Telugu pride, she said. She further said that NTR worked in over 320 films and every film was a super hit.

Balakrishna said that NTR had brought several professionals like doctors, advocates, teachers and others into politics through Telugu Desam Party. He further said that NTR gave power to the weaker sections and promoted the neglected sections of the people in politics.