Pushpa 2: The Rule in Climax Mode

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are sweating out for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad without breaks. The climax portions of the film are currently shot in special sets erected. Tight security has been imposed so that the videos would not leak from the sets. Mobile phones are banned on the sets. Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist and he allocated dates for the film. The climax portions are filmed without breaks. Allu Arjun imposed a strict deadline and asked Sukumar to complete the filming by June mid.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for August 15th release and the second single will be released tomorrow. Allu Arjun has huge plans to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule across the country. Grand promotional plan is chalked out and the film is expected on a strong note in all the languages. Several Bollywood biggies that were announced for August 15th release are postponed. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music for Pushpa 2: The Rule and Sunil, Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Rashmika is the leading lady in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.