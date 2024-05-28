x
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Pushpa 2: The Rule in Climax Mode

Published on May 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are sweating out for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad without breaks. The climax portions of the film are currently shot in special sets erected. Tight security has been imposed so that the videos would not leak from the sets. Mobile phones are banned on the sets. Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist and he allocated dates for the film. The climax portions are filmed without breaks. Allu Arjun imposed a strict deadline and asked Sukumar to complete the filming by June mid.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for August 15th release and the second single will be released tomorrow. Allu Arjun has huge plans to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule across the country. Grand promotional plan is chalked out and the film is expected on a strong note in all the languages. Several Bollywood biggies that were announced for August 15th release are postponed. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music for Pushpa 2: The Rule and Sunil, Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Rashmika is the leading lady in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Next Allari Naresh's rough look from Bachhala Malli Previous Leaders pay rich tributes to NTR
