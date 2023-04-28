Lokesh dubs RBK centres as bogus

Terming the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as total bogus, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday said that not even a single farmer in the State has received any kind of benefit from these centres.

In a close interaction with farmers at Machapuram of Yemmiganur Assembly segment, Lokesh said that the farming community is the worst-hit during the YSRCP rule. Calling Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a holiday CM as he declared a crop holiday, power holiday and aqua holiday, Lokesh said that the State Cabinet never reviewed the issues being faced by the farmers.

Jagan has promised Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those farmers who resort to suicides but till now he has not come to the rescue of a single family, Lokesh remarked. The TDP national leader declared Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to the family members of Rangamma, a Dalit farmer, and said that soon after the party is back in power Rs 10 lakh ex gratia will be paid to the family.

Asking as to why Jagan’s photos are printed on the cover page of the passbooks issued to the farmers, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister completely ignored drip irrigation which is a boon to the farmers in Rayalaseema. Recalling that the TDP, while in power, has waived Rs 50,000 loan to every farmer and seeds, fertilisers and pesticides were also supplied in high subsidy, Lokesh said that not only there is a steep hike in the prices of all farm chemicals and seeds but also spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides are being supplied to the farmers.

Observing that the cotton farmers are suffering heavily due to the negligence by the State Government, Lokesh asked as to why action is not being initiated against those who are selling spurious seeds and other such products. He assured the farming community that immediately after the TDP is back in power stringent action will be taken against such elements who are cheating farmers.