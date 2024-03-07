Lokesh to begin 2nd phase Sankharavam today to prepare cadre for polls

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, to begin his second phase of Sankharavam programme, this time in Rayalaseema, to instil confidence among the cadre and prepare the party activists for the upcoming elections.

Lokesh to begin his Sankahravam programme at Hindupur and he will be giving a road map for the TDP activists on how to move ahead for the coming elections. The TDP general secretary will mainly be focussing on the ‘Babu Surety Bhavishayathuku Guarantee’ announced by TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, recently, and also on strengthening the TDP further.

Lokesh will be personally meeting those who have successfully taken the party and the Babu Surety programme to the people at grassroots-level and hand over appreciation letters to them. The first phase of Sankharavam completed in North Andhra region is a tremendous success which instilled confidence in the cadre.

People who gathered in large numbers for the programme at various places have got an opportunity to personally explain their problems to Lokesh. Against this backdrop, Lokesh is beginning his second phase of Sankharavam programme at Hindupur being represented by his uncle and noted Tollywood hero, Bala Krishna.

He will be addressing public meetings at Hindupur, Madakasira, and Penukonda on Thursday and on Friday he will address meetings at Puttaparthy and Kadiri. Since Saturday happens to be Maha Sivarathri he will resume the programme on Sunday. The Yuva Galam pada yatra of Lokesh too was a resounding success which has sent shock waves in the ruling YSRCP.

Since false cases were foisted against Chandrababu Naidu and he was sent to jail, Lokesh had to suddenly end his Yuva Galam but later launched his Sankharavam programme to repose confidence among the people.