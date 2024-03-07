Stiff competition for Pushpa: The Rule

After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, the budget for Pushpa: The Rule got revised. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are completely focused on the film and the shooting part is coming to an end. The film is announced for August 15th release during the long weekend and the holiday season. Pushpa: The Rise performed well across the Hindi belt and Pushpa: The Rule is expected to start with a bang. The film will have stiff competition from Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The Singham franchise directed by Rohit Shetty will be high on expectations and Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff will be seen in cameo roles.

On the other hand, Vijay’s upcoming film GOAT is heading for release during the same weekend and Pushpa: The Rule will have a stiff competition in Tamil and South languages. But the craze of Pushpa: The Rule can make the film get huge openings for sure. At the same time, the revenue gets divided because of multiple big releases. Pushpa: The Rule has Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and others playing the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.