AAY First Look: Bunch of friends Jumping in joy

GA 2 Pictures next “AAY,” is a full on fun entertainer in the backdrop of Godavari. It stars young talents Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The film produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi. Ace producer Allu Aravind presents. The film is helmed by debutant Anji Kanchipalli.

The recently revealed witty title concept video has garnered immense praise, making waves across social media.

Today, the producers unveiled the enchanting first look. In the poster, Narne Nithiin, along with his friends portrayed by Rajkumar Kasireddy and Ankith, takes a joyful leap into what seems to be a serene lake, surrounded by lush greenery.

The makers promised that the film is going to be unlimited fun entertainer for this summer 2024, accentuating it with the phrase “Drizzling this Summer” on the poster.

The first look not only captivates but also heightens expectations for this promising cinematic journey.

Ram Miriyala is scoring the music. Top class technicians working for the film.