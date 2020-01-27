Mahesh in plans to expand his Multiplex Business?

Superstar Mahesh Babu ventured into multiplex business along with top distributors Asian Cinemas. Named AMB Cinemas, the swanky multiplex in Gachibowli received top-class reviews and is rated as the best one in the city. Thrilled with the response, Mahesh Babu is in plans to expand the chain in association with Asian Cinemas. A couple of proposals are on about the next set of multiplex screens in Bengaluru.

Though nothing has been finalized as of now, Mahesh will take a call on his return from USA. The final call about Bengaluru multiplex would be taken after a couple of meetings in February between Mahesh and Asian Cinemas. Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in USA along with his family and will return back soon. He will start shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s film from May this year. In this break, Mahesh will listen to scripts and finalize his next projects.