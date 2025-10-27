Mass Jathara Trailer: Full On Mass Madness

Fans of Ravi Teja, get ready Mass Jathara is here to remind you why the Mass Maharaj remains unmatched! The newly released trailer bursts with electrifying visuals, energetic performances, and Ravi Teja’s signature attitude that lights up the screen.

The film’s action blocks, powerful dialogues, and grand visuals scream “festival release.” Ravi Teja’s role as a railway police officer is fresh and fierce, while Naveen Chandra’s villainy raises the stakes. Sreeleela’s charm and local slang bring in humor and emotion, making the film a well-rounded entertainer.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Mass Jathara features a rousing score by Bheems Ceciroleo. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, presented by Srikara Studios. The mass ride begins in theatres on October 31st