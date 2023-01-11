Megastar about the over budget of Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next outing Waltair Veerayya is heading for release across the globe on January 13th. The film is said to be the costliest one made in the career of Chiranjeevi and there are reports that the budget crossed the limits. The number of working days too were increased as per the rumors. Chiranjeevi is promoting the film and during the promotions, he issued clarity about the film’s budget. “There are episodes and episodes chopped off on the editing table. Not a single frame was wasted in Waltair Veerayya. To make the film crisp, we trimmed the film for 5 minutes” told Chiranjeevi.

He also said that the film was completed as per the plan. Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby Kolli and Ravi Teja will be seen in a crucial role. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The makers sold off the theatrical and the non-theatrical rights of the film for record prices. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score for Waltair Veerayya.