Megastar forced Ram Charan for Koratala’s Project

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva’s project has been on from the past couple of years. The shoot of the film got delayed due to various reasons and it was speculated that Chiranjeevi wanted to lose weight because of which the film’s shoot got delayed. But the real news is that the shoot of the film got delayed due to Ram Charan.

Right after Megastar heard the script, he wanted Charan to essay the other crucial role in the film. He asked Koratala not to hunt for any other actor for the role. With Charan occupied with RRR, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva decided to wait for more time and delay the project. Now the episodes on Chiranjeevi are canned and Charan will join the sets from the first week of May. The actor is expected to wrap up his part in a single schedule.