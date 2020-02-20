Pic Talk: Parineeti’s explosive show

Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra lost huge weight and is busy with several projects. She never hesitates to show off her curves and is quite busy with photoshoots, films and endorsements. For the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar, Parineeti sizzled in a black suit. Her explosive show turned out to be a visual treat for her fans and social media followers. Parineeti looked super hot in the click. She is currently busy with the shoot of ‘Saina’ which is the biopic of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.





