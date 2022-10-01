Megastar wishes not to work with SS Rajamouli

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for God Father, a political drama with a mass touch. The top actor is promoting the film and he gave an interview to top critic Anupama Chopra. During the interview, Chiranjeevi was asked about working with SS Rajamouli. Chiranjeevi responded that he is not much keen on a pan-Indian image. “Rajamouli is the best director of the country. He took Indian cinema to the international charts with Baahubali and RRR. He is a man with conviction and will never compromise on the output of the film” told Chiranjeevi.

Speaking about working with him, Chiranjeevi said “The amount of time Rajamouli is taking, I am not sure if I can deliver it or not. He spends ample time on a film and he travels for 4-5 years. I am shooting for four films at a time. Working on a film at this point of time for 3-4 years is not viable. Working with SS Rajamouli and proving myself at a pan-Indian level is not my wish. That is the reason I told that I cannot work with him” told SS Rajamouli. Chiranjeevi said that he is proud of Ram Charan about evolving himself as an actor. Chiranjeevi’s God Father is hitting the screens on October 5th in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.