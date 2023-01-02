Megastar’s grand bash for Waltair Veerayya Team

Megastar Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Waltair Veerayya and the mass entertainer is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release. Bobby Kolli is the director and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Megastar watched the film recently and he is extremely convinced with the content and the way Bobby handled the film. He even completed dubbing for his part recently. Megastar hosted a lavish party last night in his residence for the team of Waltair Veerayya. The core team of Waltair Veerayya was present for the bash.

Waltair Veerayya is hitting the screens on January 13th and Megastar is in plans for some massive promotions starting this weekend. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and the songs are widely popular. Ravi Teja plays a crucial role as a cop and he will be seen during the second half of the film. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled Waltair Veerayya. The film will clash with Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.