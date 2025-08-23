x
Mirai BTS :Teja Sajja’s immaculate dedication

Published on August 23, 2025 by swathy

Mirai BTS :Teja Sajja’s immaculate dedication

Superhero Teja Sajja has transported entire India into a devotional superhero world with his huge blockbuster HanuMan. He took his time to accept the next and he is bringing another huge super fantasy visual spectacle of a Super Yodha, Mirai. The movie is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Celebrating the special occasion of his birthday, the makers have released BTS video of Teja putting his body on the line to perform deadly stunts. The aerobic stunts demanded him to be extremely fit and put everything on the line. He trained hard for each sequence, in the presence of many professional stunt performers.

He made sure that he would pull off every stunt he is pulling off on the screen, as people would comment easily that it is all VFX. He worked and trained until he brings that flair the director demanded on screen with great dedication.

The bits of the action sequence reveal how even after so much training, it had high risk as well. The actor’s persevarance needs to be praised. Manchu Manoj is playing a prominent role in the film and TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad are producing it on lavish scale. Mirai is releasing on 5th September in multipple languages.

