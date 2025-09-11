x
Home > Movie Reviews

Mirai Movie Review – A Good Watch

Published on September 12, 2025 by krishna

Telugu360 Rating: 3.25/5

Final Report:

A small team has achieved something remarkable with MIRAI, proving that self-belief and smart thinking can lead to you to victory. One more time Telugu film that can resonate across the nation. Made on a moderate budget, the film’s impact is many times greater. The 9 Grandhas narrative provides a solid foundation, and the protagonist – antagonist backstory adds depth. The mother – son sentiment brings an emotional connect. The background score and super quality VFX stand out as highlights. Despite occasional pacing lulls, hero Teja Sajja and director Karthik deliver an impressive, crowd pleasing socio fantasy entertainer. Manchu Manoj as antaonist finds new innings

The Interval Eagle episode, The hero and weapon episode, Climax with Lord Ramachandra backdrop all adds much requires cinematic experience.

This film is for all-ages , Go and watch in BIG theater near you

First Half Report:

Mirai is a socio-fantasy film with stylish taking and production values. The first half effectively establishes the core concept, narrated by Prabhas’s voice-over. The Morocco fight sequence featuring Manchu Manoj is executed well, and the CGI work is decent so far. Theja Sajja portrays Vedha,is on his mission to reach Mirai. Interval episode has good VFX.

