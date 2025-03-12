Mohan Babu in a tussle years after Soundarya’s Death

More than 20 years after actress Soundarya died in a plane crash, serious accusations have been made against Tollywood actor Mohan Babu. A police report in Khammam, Andhra Pradesh, claims the actress’s death wasn’t an accident, but murder connected to a property disagreement involving Mohan Babu. The person making the complaint, Chittimallu, says Mohan Babu pressured Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad. Because they refused, there was a big argument. Chittimallu claims that after Soundarya died, Mohan Babu occupied the land. The police haven’t started an investigation yet. Soundarya, a famous Telugu actress and her brother died on April 17, 2004, when her plane crashed on the way to a political event in Karimnagar. She was 31 years old and supposedly pregnant. Her body was never found at the crash site.

Because of a claimed illegal land taking, the person complaining wants the local government to take control of the land. He also sent his complaint to the police and the local official, asking for police to keep him safe because he feels his life is in danger. In his complaint, Chittimallu also pointed out the argument over property between Mohan Babu and his younger son, Manchu Manoj. The Manchu family’s argument got worse last year when Mohan Babu got angry and attacked a reporter at his house. Mohan Babu’s older son, Manchu Vishnu, said the problem was just a family fight that would be fixed soon.