Kalyanram looks intense from Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

Published on March 12, 2025 by swathy

Kalyanram looks intense from Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s high octane action entertainer Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has created huge anticipation with its first look and title reveal. Yesteryear actress Vijayashanti is playing a prominent character in the film and Kalyanram sharing screen space with her is raising expectations further.

Now, the makers are gearing up to release the pre-teaser of the film on 14th March. Kalyanram’s look from the annoucement image is intense and it looks like he is gearing up an exciting first battle. The makers are promising a highly intense battle of good vs evil with a great mother-son relationship undercurrent.

Saiee Manjrekar is playing the leading lady role and Sohail Khan is playing the antagonist role. Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu are producing the film on a massive scale and Pradeep Chilukuri is directing it.

Next Soundarya’s husband issues a clarity on Allegations against Mohan Babu Previous Mohan Babu in a tussle years after Soundarya’s Death
