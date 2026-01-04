MSG will be a Mega Entertaining Ride – Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have come together for the first time for a family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela have produced the film and movie trailer has been launched in Tirupathi, today.

Speaking at the event, Sahu Garapati said, “We presented Megastar Chiranjeevi as we always wished to watch him on big screens as his fans. Please come to theatres, we will entertain you thoroughly.” Sushmita also echoed similar sentiments and said, “This Sankranti witness the Megastar Magic on big screens.”

Anil Ravipudi said, “As a fan of cinema and Megastar Chiranjeevi garu, I always wanted to see him in Auto Jaani, Gharana Mogudu kind of rooted fun characters. As Mana Shankara Vara Prasad, he did bring every inch that magic back. It will be like taking a time travel machine going back to vintage days. This film will be a complete and thorough Mega Entertaining Ride.”

He continued to say, “I am thankful to Victory Venkatesh for his graceful presence and Nayanthara for promoting and supporting us through bandh issues. Thank you each and everyone for their support. People have given hat-trick of successes for Sankranti, this is my fourth and hope you’ll enjoy and keep supporting us.”

The trailer is garnering huge positive response and it is being praised as perfect cut for Sankranti festival entertainer. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is scheduled for a grand release on 12th January worldwide.