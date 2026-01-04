Parasakthi Trailer: A Powerful period drama

Sudha Kongara has directed films like Irudhi Suttru, Guru and Soorarai Pottru in the past. She is now back with Parasakthi, an intense action-packed periodic drama featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The film is slated for Sankranthi release in Telugu and Tamil languages. The makers released the trailer of the film that banks on action, intense performances and the film is inspired from real life incidents. The film is based on 1965 Anti-Hindi agitations that took place in Tamil Nadu. Sudha Kongara and her team bring a vintage look throughout.

Right from the sets to the locations, everything looks real. Sreeleela is the leading lady and Parasakthi has several promising actors in pivotal roles. The film is supported by grand visuals and a stunning background score. The production values make the film look grand and Ravi Mohan essays the role of the lead antagonist. Atharvaa Murali has one more prominent role. The agitation episodes packed with violence are presented well by Sudha Kongara. Sivakarthikeyan shines in his attempt in leading the revolution. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer and Ravi K Chandran handles the cinematography work of the film. Dawn Pictures and Red Giant Pictures are the producers. The film releases on January 10th.