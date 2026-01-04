x
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Parasakthi Trailer: A Powerful period drama

Published on January 4, 2026 by nymisha

Sudha Kongara has directed films like Irudhi Suttru, Guru and Soorarai Pottru in the past. She is now back with Parasakthi, an intense action-packed periodic drama featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The film is slated for Sankranthi release in Telugu and Tamil languages. The makers released the trailer of the film that banks on action, intense performances and the film is inspired from real life incidents. The film is based on 1965 Anti-Hindi agitations that took place in Tamil Nadu. Sudha Kongara and her team bring a vintage look throughout.

Right from the sets to the locations, everything looks real. Sreeleela is the leading lady and Parasakthi has several promising actors in pivotal roles. The film is supported by grand visuals and a stunning background score. The production values make the film look grand and Ravi Mohan essays the role of the lead antagonist. Atharvaa Murali has one more prominent role. The agitation episodes packed with violence are presented well by Sudha Kongara. Sivakarthikeyan shines in his attempt in leading the revolution. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer and Ravi K Chandran handles the cinematography work of the film. Dawn Pictures and Red Giant Pictures are the producers. The film releases on January 10th.

