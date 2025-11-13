Nagarjuna Withdraws Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha

Akkineni Nagarjuna has withdrawn the defamation case he filed against minister Konda Surekha, bringing an end to a long-standing dispute that once drew major public attention. The actor decided to drop the case after Konda Surekha formally apologised for her earlier remarks on X, which allegedly damaged his reputation. The controversy began when Konda Surekha made comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha, which the actor strongly refuted. Calling the allegations “baseless and defamatory,” Nagarjuna had approached the court seeking to protect his image and reputation.

However, sources close to both parties confirmed that the issue has now been resolved amicably. Following Konda Surekha’s public expression of regret, Nagarjuna chose to withdraw the case, emphasising that he wanted to put the matter behind him. Fans and industry circles have widely appreciated the actor’s decision as a gesture of maturity and goodwill. With this settlement, the long-running controversy between Konda Surekha and Nagarjuna has finally reached a peaceful conclusion.