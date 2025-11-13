x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Politics

Nagarjuna Withdraws Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha

Published on November 13, 2025 by Sanyogita

Akkineni Nagarjuna has withdrawn the defamation case he filed against minister Konda Surekha, bringing an end to a long-standing dispute that once drew major public attention. The actor decided to drop the case after Konda Surekha formally apologised for her earlier remarks on X, which allegedly damaged his reputation. The controversy began when Konda Surekha made comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha, which the actor strongly refuted. Calling the allegations “baseless and defamatory,” Nagarjuna had approached the court seeking to protect his image and reputation.

However, sources close to both parties confirmed that the issue has now been resolved amicably. Following Konda Surekha’s public expression of regret, Nagarjuna chose to withdraw the case, emphasising that he wanted to put the matter behind him. Fans and industry circles have widely appreciated the actor’s decision as a gesture of maturity and goodwill. With this settlement, the long-running controversy between Konda Surekha and Nagarjuna has finally reached a peaceful conclusion.

Next Nara Lokesh Leads the Next Tech Wave: Major IT and Infrastructure Projects Launched in Visakhapatnam Previous Video : Exclusive Interview with Dushyanth & Ashika Ranganath
