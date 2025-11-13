x
Nara Lokesh Leads the Next Tech Wave: Major IT and Infrastructure Projects Launched in Visakhapatnam

Published on November 13, 2025 by Sanyogita

Nara Lokesh Leads the Next Tech Wave: Major IT and Infrastructure Projects Launched in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Nara Lokesh continues to drive the state’s digital and industrial transformation, this time from the scenic IT Hills of Visakhapatnam. In a grand ceremony, Lokesh laid the foundation stones for several major projects, including Sales Software Solutions, iSpace Software Solutions, Tech Thammin Software Solutions, Phenom People Ltd, Raheja IT Space, and the World Trade Centre, marking a new era for the region’s tech and real estate growth.

These ventures represent investments worth thousands of crores and are expected to create thousands of jobs, strengthening Visakhapatnam’s position as Andhra Pradesh’s emerging IT hub.

Sales Software Solutions CEO and MD Kiran announced a ₹21-crore AI Centre of Excellence that will employ over 430 professionals, while Phenom People Co-Founder Hari Baireddy revealed plans for a ₹207.5-crore expansion that will create 2,500 jobs in two phases. iSpace Software Solutions CEO Ramesh added that his company would invest ₹119 crore and generate 2,000 new jobs, focusing on AI research, product development, and advanced IT services.

Minister Lokesh highlighted that the government has already signed 35 MoUs across multiple sectors worth over ₹3.65 lakh crore, expected to generate 1.26 lakh jobs. Ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025, he teased another massive global investment announcement, signalling growing global trust in Andhra Pradesh’s leadership.

Under Lokesh’s vision, Visakhapatnam is rapidly transforming into a world-class digital powerhouse, attracting investment and international attention.

