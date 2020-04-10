Nagiri municipal commissioner suspended: Corona effect

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is suspending all those employees who publicly comment on lack of Coronavirus masks and gloves. Today, Nagiri municipal Commissioner Venkatarami Reddy is suspended for his selfie video coming out in public. The government has issued orders towards this. Venkatarami Reddy’s only crime is that he has expressed disappointment over the government not giving Corona protection kits. As a result, the municipal staff and officials were being forced to risk their lives while discharging their duties in the lanes of the town for virus prevention activities.

Only a few days ago, Narsipatnam government anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar was suspended after he complained against government for not supplying virus masks and gloves. Amid this, allegations are coming out that ruling party MPs, MLAs, Ministers and their gunmen are wearing N95 special medical masks. Actually, these are meant for doctors and health workers who directly attend duties to treat Corona +ve patients.

Both Dr Sudhakar and Venkatarami Reddy’s suspensions have created sensation in the state.