Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Naveen Polishetty – The Raju of USA to Meet You Live

Published on January 24, 2026 by nethra

Naveen Polishetty - The Raju of USA to Meet You Live

After Rocking Andhra & Telangana, Naveen Polishetty Takes the Celebration to the USA.

After setting theatres on fire across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, In just five days, the film has stormed past a massive ₹100.2 CRORES GROSS worldwide, turning the Sankranthi star entertainer Naveen Polishetty is now bringing his electrifying energy to the USA, as Anaganaga Oka Raju marches towards becoming his biggest overseas grosser ever.

Naveen Polishetty has already created history with three consecutive Million Dollar films in the United States, a rare and elite achievement. Now, as Anagananga Okka Raju races confidently towards the $2 MILLION mark, Naveen Polishetty is landing in the USA to personally meet audiences, celebrate the blockbuster success, and entertain fans who made this journey possible.

Known as the king of promotions, Naveen Polishetty believes in connecting directly with his audience. In a gesture of gratitude and celebration, he is heading to the USA to thank moviegoers for turning Anagananga Okka Raju into his biggest overseas hit.

The overseas distributor Moksha Movies ensured fantastic screen holding and strategic placement despite a tight festive schedule, playing a crucial role in the film’s massive overseas success.

The much-awaited USA Tour Schedule is officially locked:

• January 23 – Bay Area

• January 24 – Seattle

• January 25 (Sunday) – City to be announced soon

This tour promises electrifying interactions, unstoppable energy, and pure entertainment as Naveen Polishetty celebrates with fans who stood by him film after film. With theatres still running to packed houses and collections climbing every day, this is the perfect moment to be part of the celebration.

If you are in the USA, don’t miss this chance. Book your tickets, watch Anaganaga Oka Raju on the big screen, All Passes Enabled in USA and come meet the man who redefined content-driven blockbusters.

CLICK HERE! for USA Theaters List.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

