NBK-Boyapati’s Akhanda 2 Pre-Business Roars

Akhanda 2 is creating a huge buzz even before its release, thanks to the powerful combo of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu, one of the most reliable mass hit pairs in cinema today. From the moment the sequel was announced, the excitement has only grown with every update.

The film’s strong spiritual theme is adding even more hype. With devotional and Sanatana Dharma-based stories doing extremely well across India, Akhanda 2 fits perfectly into this trending wave.

In terms of business, the movie is already breaking records. The theatrical and non-theatrical rights together have been sold for over 250 crore, the highest pre-release deal in the careers of both Balakrishna and Boyapati.

The trailer, songs, and multi-language promotions have all received a massive response, setting the film up for a powerful opening across the country. With the craze increasing day by day, Akhanda 2 is expected to start with sensational numbers.

14 Reels Plus are the producers. Balakrishna is promoting Akhanda 2 and the film will have a pan-Indian release. The film’s grand pre-release event will be held today in Hyderabad.