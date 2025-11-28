x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Home > Movie News

Release Trailer of Akhanda 2 Loading

Published on November 28, 2025 by sankar

Release Trailer of Akhanda 2 Loading

Akhanda 2 is the last biggie from Telugu cinema this year. The songs and the trailer were out sometime ago and the grand pre-release event of Akhanda 2 will take place today in Hyderabad in Kaithalapur Grounds, Kukatpally. The film’s release trailer will be unveiled during the event in the presence of the entire team. The release trailer will last for one minute and it will be packed with action and devotional stuff. The expectations are big on Akhanda 2 and all the theatrical, non-theatrical deals of the film are closed.

Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Srinu and Samyuktha is the leading lady. Thaman is working on the final background score of this packed action entertainer. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Balakrishna is promoting Akhanda 2 and the film will have a pan-Indian release. Balakrishna’s next film has been launched in a grand manner and it will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film will start rolling next month.

