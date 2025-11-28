Release Trailer of Akhanda 2 Loading

Akhanda 2 is the last biggie from Telugu cinema this year. The songs and the trailer were out sometime ago and the grand pre-release event of Akhanda 2 will take place today in Hyderabad in Kaithalapur Grounds, Kukatpally. The film’s release trailer will be unveiled during the event in the presence of the entire team. The release trailer will last for one minute and it will be packed with action and devotional stuff. The expectations are big on Akhanda 2 and all the theatrical, non-theatrical deals of the film are closed.

Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Srinu and Samyuktha is the leading lady. Thaman is working on the final background score of this packed action entertainer. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Balakrishna is promoting Akhanda 2 and the film will have a pan-Indian release. Balakrishna’s next film has been launched in a grand manner and it will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film will start rolling next month.