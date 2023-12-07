Nithiin’s “Extra Ordinary Man” Premieres in the USA Today

Get ready for an entertaining rollercoaster ride as “Extra Ordinary Man,” a much-anticipated Telugu movie, hits the big screens in the USA.

The film, led by the dynamic Nithiin and the stunning Sreeleela, promises an enjoyable mix of comedy and drama under the direction of storyteller Vakkantham Vamsi.

Produced by Nikitha Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy of Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies and Entertainments, the movie is amped up with the musical touch of the beloved music composer Harris Jayaraj.

The movie’s trailer and teaser have sparked curiosity, showcasing Nithiin in his comedy forte. Audiences are in for a treat as he shares the screen with Sreeleela, creating a refreshing and delightful on-screen duo.

The songs, already a hit on YouTube, add to the excitement, making “Extra Ordinary Man” a package that promises laughter and a foot-tapping good time.

While the film has been eagerly anticipated in the Telugu states, it’s making waves across the seas with its USA premieres.

Shloka Entertainments and Charisma Dreams Entertainment, a well-known names in film distribution, is bringing the movie to audiences in the USA, making this release all the more special.

For Telugu audiences in the USA, there’s an extra special element – Nithiin himself is flying to the USA to promote the movie. This not only adds a personal touch but also gives fans as well as the movie lovers a chance to interact with their favorite star for premieres in selected theatres. It’s a unique opportunity for the Telugu community in the USA to be part of the excitement and fun.

As the USA premieres kick off today, it’s time to book your tickets and join in the fun. Backed by Shloka Entertainments, “Extra Ordinary Man” aims to bring joy and laughter to audiences on both sides of the world.

Don’t miss out on the entertainment – grab your tickets now and be part of this extraordinary cinematic journey!

CLICK HERE!! to book your tickets.

972-209-7896

shlokaentertainments1@gmail.com

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC