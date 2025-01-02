x
Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh

Published on January 2, 2025 by nymisha

Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh

The Indian government has approved a major road project in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Rs 963.93 crore will be spent to build a new six-lane highway.

The new road will connect two existing highways – NH-16 between Anakapalli and Anandapuram, and NH-516C at Sheelanagar Junction. The highway will be 12.66 kilometers long and will start from Sabbavaram village, ending near the GAIL office on the port road at Sheelanagar Junction.

This highway is specially designed to keep traffic flowing smoothly without any stops or interruptions. One of its main purposes is to help trucks and cargo vehicles reach Visakhapatnam Port more easily. The new road will also help separate local traffic between Sheelanagar and Anandapuram areas, making travel easier.

The project is expected to make shipping and transportation more efficient in this important port city of Andhra Pradesh.

