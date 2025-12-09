x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nivetha Pethuraj Calls off her Wedding?

Published on December 9, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him
image
Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone
image
TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype
image
Sallangundaale: A Wedding Tune That Blends Joy, Heart
image
Video: Roshan Exclusive Interview

Nivetha Pethuraj Calls off her Wedding?

Nivetha Pethuraj has done ample number of films in Telugu and Tamil languages. She announced her engagement to Dubai-based businessman Rajhith Ibran in late August 2025 by posting a picture on Instagram captioned “To my now and forever,”. The engagement took place in October and the wedding was planned to take place in January 2026. The latest speeculations say that the wedding has been called off due to undisclosed reasons.

Nivetha Pethuraj has unfollowed Rajhith Ibran on Instagram and the actress also removed all her engagement pictures along with the announcement pictures of their relationship. Rajhith Ibran too removed all the pictures from his official page and added speculations about their breakup. Rumors say that their wedding has been called off. Nivetha Pethuraj is yet to respond about the rumors. The actress has done Telugu films like Mental Madhilo, Chitralahari, Brochevarevura, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Red, Paagal, Virata Parvam and Das Ka Dhamki.

Next Video: Roshan Exclusive Interview Previous Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha to Arrive on December 12th
else

TRENDING

image
Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him
image
Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone
image
TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype

Latest

image
Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him
image
Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone
image
TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype
image
Sallangundaale: A Wedding Tune That Blends Joy, Heart
image
Video: Roshan Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Bond Paper Promises: Emotional Manipulation in Telangana Elections?
image
Vande Mataram Turns Into a Political Weapon: What Politics Is This?
image
Chandrababu Naidu Breaks Silence on IndiGo Crisis, Blames Airline’s Poor Management

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event