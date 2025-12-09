Nivetha Pethuraj Calls off her Wedding?

Nivetha Pethuraj has done ample number of films in Telugu and Tamil languages. She announced her engagement to Dubai-based businessman Rajhith Ibran in late August 2025 by posting a picture on Instagram captioned “To my now and forever,”. The engagement took place in October and the wedding was planned to take place in January 2026. The latest speeculations say that the wedding has been called off due to undisclosed reasons.

Nivetha Pethuraj has unfollowed Rajhith Ibran on Instagram and the actress also removed all her engagement pictures along with the announcement pictures of their relationship. Rajhith Ibran too removed all the pictures from his official page and added speculations about their breakup. Rumors say that their wedding has been called off. Nivetha Pethuraj is yet to respond about the rumors. The actress has done Telugu films like Mental Madhilo, Chitralahari, Brochevarevura, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Red, Paagal, Virata Parvam and Das Ka Dhamki.