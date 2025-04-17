x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Odela2 Review
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-awaited family drama and action entertainer, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, is all set to hit cinemas worldwide tomorrow with US Premieres today.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film promises a powerful emotional journey wrapped in high-octane action. Lady Superstar Vijayashanthi makes a grand return in a pivotal role as Kalyan Ram’s mother, while Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar stars as the female lead.

For the USA audience, the film will see a massive release through the prestigious distributor Prathyangira Cinemas, known for delivering several blockbuster hits overseas like Kalki, Devara, and Pushpa 2. With their support, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is set for an expansive and impactful rollout in the USA market.

The film is generating significant buzz, with the teaser, trailer, songs, and other promotional content receiving an overwhelming response. NTR’s remarks during the pre-release event—especially his comments on the pre-climax and climax—have further heightened expectations. The team has left no stone unturned in promoting the film, organizing events across various locations in the Telugu states.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanti is an Emotional Roller Coaster Ride offering a Perfect mother and son emotion which is a favourite genre of the family audiences. It is packaged perfectly with Action and Emotion to provide a Wholesome Experience to the US Audiences.

CLICK HERE!! for the Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Previous Odela2 Review
else

TRENDING

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi – Good Chance Of BO Revival

Latest

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Odela2 Review
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Most Read

image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2
image
Tension Erupts at TTD Goshala
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Ordinance on SC Categorization

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan