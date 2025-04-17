NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-awaited family drama and action entertainer, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, is all set to hit cinemas worldwide tomorrow with US Premieres today.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film promises a powerful emotional journey wrapped in high-octane action. Lady Superstar Vijayashanthi makes a grand return in a pivotal role as Kalyan Ram’s mother, while Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar stars as the female lead.

For the USA audience, the film will see a massive release through the prestigious distributor Prathyangira Cinemas, known for delivering several blockbuster hits overseas like Kalki, Devara, and Pushpa 2. With their support, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is set for an expansive and impactful rollout in the USA market.

The film is generating significant buzz, with the teaser, trailer, songs, and other promotional content receiving an overwhelming response. NTR’s remarks during the pre-release event—especially his comments on the pre-climax and climax—have further heightened expectations. The team has left no stone unturned in promoting the film, organizing events across various locations in the Telugu states.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanti is an Emotional Roller Coaster Ride offering a Perfect mother and son emotion which is a favourite genre of the family audiences. It is packaged perfectly with Action and Emotion to provide a Wholesome Experience to the US Audiences.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC