sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
No Change in Plans for Anushka

Published on August 26, 2025 by sankar

No Change in Plans for Anushka

Anushka is a star and she enjoys a huge fan base even when she is quite selective in signing films. The actress is rarely seen in public and she prefers not to promote her films. But her last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has done great business and the film had a decent box-office run. Her upcoming movie is Ghaati and it is directed by Krish. The film releases in September and her fans are hoping that the actress would attend the film’s promotions before the release.

But the actress has no new plans and she will not promote the film through any platforms. Anushka will not attend the pre-release event of Ghaati and she will not record for any interviews. This is a disappointing news and the makers have tried their best but the actress had a big no. Ghaati is an action thriller and the film also features Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu in other important roles. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers. The film releases on September 5th.

