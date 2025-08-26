No Change in Plans for Anushka

Anushka is a star and she enjoys a huge fan base even when she is quite selective in signing films. The actress is rarely seen in public and she prefers not to promote her films. But her last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has done great business and the film had a decent box-office run. Her upcoming movie is Ghaati and it is directed by Krish. The film releases in September and her fans are hoping that the actress would attend the film’s promotions before the release.

But the actress has no new plans and she will not promote the film through any platforms. Anushka will not attend the pre-release event of Ghaati and she will not record for any interviews. This is a disappointing news and the makers have tried their best but the actress had a big no. Ghaati is an action thriller and the film also features Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu in other important roles. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers. The film releases on September 5th.