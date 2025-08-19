No Mass Jathara Release Soon

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has Mass Jathara announced for August 27th release. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s release. A song is pending to be shot and it was delayed due to the ongoing Union strike. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi also suffered significant losses through Kingdom and War 2 (only distribution) recently. Hence, he pushed the release of Mass Jathara for now. There are speculations from yesterday that Mass Jathara will hit the screens as per the plan on August 27th which is untrue.

Vamsi and his team decided to complete the pending shoot and chalk out a proper promotional plan for Mass Jathara and announce the release date soon. Ravi Teja too needs a solid hit and he is confident on Mass Jathara. The new release date of the film will be announced very soon. For now, all the speculations about Mass Jathara releasing on August 27th is untrue and are fake. Directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Mass Jathara is a mass entertainer that presents Ravi Teja as a cop. Sreeleela is the leading lady and Bheems is the music composer.