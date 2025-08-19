x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

No Mass Jathara Release Soon

Published on August 19, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Video : Nagavelli Vidya Sagar Exclusive interview
image
Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case

No Mass Jathara Release Soon

mass jathara

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has Mass Jathara announced for August 27th release. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s release. A song is pending to be shot and it was delayed due to the ongoing Union strike. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi also suffered significant losses through Kingdom and War 2 (only distribution) recently. Hence, he pushed the release of Mass Jathara for now. There are speculations from yesterday that Mass Jathara will hit the screens as per the plan on August 27th which is untrue.

Vamsi and his team decided to complete the pending shoot and chalk out a proper promotional plan for Mass Jathara and announce the release date soon. Ravi Teja too needs a solid hit and he is confident on Mass Jathara. The new release date of the film will be announced very soon. For now, all the speculations about Mass Jathara releasing on August 27th is untrue and are fake. Directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Mass Jathara is a mass entertainer that presents Ravi Teja as a cop. Sreeleela is the leading lady and Bheems is the music composer.

Next Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case Previous Tollywood’s Leadership Vacuum: Who Will Resolve the Crisis?
else

TRENDING

image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
No Mass Jathara Release Soon
image
Tollywood’s Leadership Vacuum: Who Will Resolve the Crisis?

Latest

image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Video : Nagavelli Vidya Sagar Exclusive interview
image
Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case

Most Read

image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion