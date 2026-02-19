x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !

Published on February 19, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration
image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Video : Nawab Cafe Movie Team Interview

No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !

Hyderabad: A series of police cases, questioning, and arrests involving leaders once seen as part of KCR’s inner circle has failed to trigger any major public reaction on the ground.

Apart from statements by K. T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, the response has largely remained limited to social media posts. There have been no large protests, no spontaneous rallies, and no visible surge of sympathy.

Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao broke down before the media after the party lost Torrur municipality. In tears, he said he did not know what answer to give party workers who had worked hard. The video circulated widely, but beyond online reactions, there was little visible emotional response from the public. Even online reactions towards him were very negative.

Former MLA Balka Suman was arrested following violence during the Kyathanpally Municipality Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson election. Police alleged stone pelting and clashes after certain leaders were stopped from entering the council hall. Despite the remand, public response has not been intense. Harish Rao visited him in Adilabad Jail on Thursday. Suman was promised Minister post if BRS was elected to power. However he lost as Chennur MLA. He was seen very close and reliable to KCR.

Janagaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, long considered close to KCR, has faced confrontations during municipal elections and official events, including in Jangaon. Yet, public reaction has remained muted.

A police case against Ex MLA Armoor Jeevan Reddy for allegedly threatening police officers also drew limited response, confined to a small group of followers. Jeevan Reddy was always seen around KCR and Pragathi Bhavan now Praja Bhavan.

During Padi Kaushik Reddy’s visit to Medaram, even the reported manhandling of his wife by police did not lead to large protests. Instead, controversy shifted after allegations surfaced that he used inappropriate language against a police official.

Questioning of Joginapally Santosh Kumar in the alleged phone tapping case also did not see significant cadre mobilisation at the police station. The absence of crowds was noticeable. Without Santosh approaching KCR was impossible. It was alleged that sometimes even his own family would call Santosh to talk to KCR. Such person didn’t get any response let alone from public even the party cadre.

These leaders were among the most visible faces around K. Chandrashekar Rao during the party’s final years in power. Today, as they face legal and political setbacks, the streets remain largely quiet.

Whether this is temporary fatigue or a deeper disconnect is a question the BRS leadership may need to confront.

Next AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools Previous GPS: Dil Raju Buys Worldwide Rights On NRA
else

TRENDING

image
PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration
image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On

Latest

image
PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration
image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Video : Nawab Cafe Movie Team Interview

Most Read

image
AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools
image
No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !
image
Raghurama Krishnam Raju Sends ₹1 Crore Defamation Notice to Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree