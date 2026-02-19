No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !

Hyderabad: A series of police cases, questioning, and arrests involving leaders once seen as part of KCR’s inner circle has failed to trigger any major public reaction on the ground.

Apart from statements by K. T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, the response has largely remained limited to social media posts. There have been no large protests, no spontaneous rallies, and no visible surge of sympathy.

Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao broke down before the media after the party lost Torrur municipality. In tears, he said he did not know what answer to give party workers who had worked hard. The video circulated widely, but beyond online reactions, there was little visible emotional response from the public. Even online reactions towards him were very negative.

Former MLA Balka Suman was arrested following violence during the Kyathanpally Municipality Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson election. Police alleged stone pelting and clashes after certain leaders were stopped from entering the council hall. Despite the remand, public response has not been intense. Harish Rao visited him in Adilabad Jail on Thursday. Suman was promised Minister post if BRS was elected to power. However he lost as Chennur MLA. He was seen very close and reliable to KCR.

Janagaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, long considered close to KCR, has faced confrontations during municipal elections and official events, including in Jangaon. Yet, public reaction has remained muted.

A police case against Ex MLA Armoor Jeevan Reddy for allegedly threatening police officers also drew limited response, confined to a small group of followers. Jeevan Reddy was always seen around KCR and Pragathi Bhavan now Praja Bhavan.

During Padi Kaushik Reddy’s visit to Medaram, even the reported manhandling of his wife by police did not lead to large protests. Instead, controversy shifted after allegations surfaced that he used inappropriate language against a police official.

Questioning of Joginapally Santosh Kumar in the alleged phone tapping case also did not see significant cadre mobilisation at the police station. The absence of crowds was noticeable. Without Santosh approaching KCR was impossible. It was alleged that sometimes even his own family would call Santosh to talk to KCR. Such person didn’t get any response let alone from public even the party cadre.

These leaders were among the most visible faces around K. Chandrashekar Rao during the party’s final years in power. Today, as they face legal and political setbacks, the streets remain largely quiet.

Whether this is temporary fatigue or a deeper disconnect is a question the BRS leadership may need to confront.