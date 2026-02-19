x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

GPS: Dil Raju Buys Worldwide Rights On NRA

Published on February 19, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Video : Nawab Cafe Movie Team Interview
image
Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full

GPS: Dil Raju Buys Worldwide Rights On NRA

In the current challenging theatrical climate, very few buyers are willing to acquire a film’s rights on an NRA basis, unless the project carries extraordinary buzz or a strikingly strong combination.

In a surprising but confident move, star producer Dil Raju has picked up the worldwide theatrical rights (AP/TS and overseas) of Gaayapadda Simham, the upcoming film from Tharun Bhascker. The film, directed by debutant Kasyap Sreenivas, reportedly impressed Dil Raju so much that he acquired it for a hefty, undisclosed amount- particularly notable considering the film’s modest budget.

Known for his calculated decisions in distribution and production, Dil Raju’s backing alone boosts the film’s prospects significantly. His involvement acts as a strong vote of confidence, especially at a time when theatrical business is tricky across the board.

The film has already sparked chatter with its striking first look and the recently released hilarious teaser, both of which have amplified expectations around GPS. With this strategic acquisition, industry circles are now keenly watching how the film performs in the summer window.

Next No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle ! Previous #CULT 1st Look: Vishwak’s Gentleman-Killer Avatar
else

TRENDING

image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full

Latest

image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Video : Nawab Cafe Movie Team Interview
image
Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full

Most Read

image
AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools
image
No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !
image
Raghurama Krishnam Raju Sends ₹1 Crore Defamation Notice to Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree