GPS: Dil Raju Buys Worldwide Rights On NRA

In the current challenging theatrical climate, very few buyers are willing to acquire a film’s rights on an NRA basis, unless the project carries extraordinary buzz or a strikingly strong combination.

In a surprising but confident move, star producer Dil Raju has picked up the worldwide theatrical rights (AP/TS and overseas) of Gaayapadda Simham, the upcoming film from Tharun Bhascker. The film, directed by debutant Kasyap Sreenivas, reportedly impressed Dil Raju so much that he acquired it for a hefty, undisclosed amount- particularly notable considering the film’s modest budget.

Known for his calculated decisions in distribution and production, Dil Raju’s backing alone boosts the film’s prospects significantly. His involvement acts as a strong vote of confidence, especially at a time when theatrical business is tricky across the board.

The film has already sparked chatter with its striking first look and the recently released hilarious teaser, both of which have amplified expectations around GPS. With this strategic acquisition, industry circles are now keenly watching how the film performs in the summer window.