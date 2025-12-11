Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has landed into legal troubles because of her tongue slip several times. Nampally Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Konda Surekha for her comments made against ex-minister and BRS Chief KT Rama Rao (KTR). He has filed a petition several days ago and Konda Surekha has skipped the court hearings several times.

The court ordered Konda Surekha to appear before the court on or before February 5th, 2026 and the court directed the cops to issue a non-bailable warrant if she fails to appear before the court. KTR has filed a Criminal Defamation case against Konda Surekha and the hearing was scheduled for today. Konda Surekha failed to appear before the court and she even did not request the court for exemption on her behalf. Konda Surekha is yet to reply for the non-bailable warrant.