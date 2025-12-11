x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 Premieres on a Rampage Mode

Published on December 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Non-Bailable Warrant against Konda Surekha
image
Akhanda 2 Premieres on a Rampage Mode
image
Why Hunt for Stars: Directors Wasting Time
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi On Track For March 27 Release
image
Allu Arjun’s December Break in USA

Akhanda 2 Premieres on a Rampage Mode

Akhanda 2 was delayed by a week due to financial hurdles. The film was initially planned for December 5th across the globe and the advance sales are not so encouraging. Everyone was worried and the film’s release was stalled due to financial hurdles. After all the issues are cleared, Akhanda 2 is releasing tonight with paid premieres and regular shows starting from tomorrow. The advance sales are quite encouraging and all the premiere shows are sold out. The governments of AP and Telangana granted permissions for ticket hike and special shows.

Going with the advance sales, the openings of Akhanda 2 are quite strong and encouraging. The film needs a positive word of mouth to end up having a super strong weekend all over. The advance sales picked up very well in the USA and in other territories. Akhanda 2 is expected to open on a grand note all over. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 has Balakrishna playing the title role. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this devotional action drama.

Next Non-Bailable Warrant against Konda Surekha Previous Why Hunt for Stars: Directors Wasting Time
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Premieres on a Rampage Mode
image
Why Hunt for Stars: Directors Wasting Time
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi On Track For March 27 Release

Latest

image
Non-Bailable Warrant against Konda Surekha
image
Akhanda 2 Premieres on a Rampage Mode
image
Why Hunt for Stars: Directors Wasting Time
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi On Track For March 27 Release
image
Allu Arjun’s December Break in USA

Most Read

image
Non-Bailable Warrant against Konda Surekha
image
AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics