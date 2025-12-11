Akhanda 2 Premieres on a Rampage Mode

Akhanda 2 was delayed by a week due to financial hurdles. The film was initially planned for December 5th across the globe and the advance sales are not so encouraging. Everyone was worried and the film’s release was stalled due to financial hurdles. After all the issues are cleared, Akhanda 2 is releasing tonight with paid premieres and regular shows starting from tomorrow. The advance sales are quite encouraging and all the premiere shows are sold out. The governments of AP and Telangana granted permissions for ticket hike and special shows.

Going with the advance sales, the openings of Akhanda 2 are quite strong and encouraging. The film needs a positive word of mouth to end up having a super strong weekend all over. The advance sales picked up very well in the USA and in other territories. Akhanda 2 is expected to open on a grand note all over. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 has Balakrishna playing the title role. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this devotional action drama.