Why Hunt for Stars: Directors Wasting Time

Published on December 11, 2025 by swathy

Why Hunt for Stars: Directors Wasting Time

Several directors are waiting for years for stars instead of attempting new age films or supervising other films. Sukumar is the only director from Telugu cinema who is focused on writing and producing small, medium-budget films. Here are some examples:

Koratala Siva: After a remarkable journey as writer in Telugu, Koratala Siva turned director with Prabhas’ Mirchi and he worked with top actors like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, NTR. After Devara: Part 1 last year, he had plans to direct the sequel. It has been over a year but Koratala Siva is yet to start the sequel of Devara. NTR has a big lineup of films and it is unclear when the shoot of Devara sequel commences. Koratala Siva who is a top writer should have worked on multiple scripts and worked with young actors instead of taking big breaks. He also floated his own banner Yuvasudha Arts along with his friend Sudhakar M. Except Devara, no other project got materialized or started. It’s time for Koratala Siva to work with young actors instead of waiting for stars and wasting years.

Vamshi Paidipally: Vamshi Paidipally made his debut with Munna and he directed films like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi and Varisu. It has been close to three years since the release of Varisu and Vamshi Paidipally is yet to start his next film. He was in talks with Aamir Khan for a film which got canceled at the last minute. He is now holding talks with Salman Khan for a film which will be announced soon. Vamshi Paidipally should have easily completed a film with a young actor in this gap. He should have supervised or co-produced a couple of films in these three years instead of waiting for a star.

VV Vinayak: He is one of the best directors of Telugu cinema. He slowly lost track and the top mass director is aiming a strong comeback. Though some of the young actors are ready to work with him, Vinayak wanted to work with a top actor. He picked up Venkatesh and the discussions are going on from the past few months. Venkatesh has turned a signing spree and completed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He commenced the shoot of Trivikram’s film and he has Drishyam 3 lined up. It is unclear if Venkatesh and Vinayak film takes place or if the mass director has to wait for a longer time.

