NTR and Koratala Siva’s mega biggie NTR 30 will release on April 5th, 2024

NTR 30, big budgeted project in the combination of star hero NTR and director Koratala Siva is in the news once again. Tentatively titled NTR30, the film is second collaboration after Janatha Garage.

Koratala Siva currently continuing with the pre-production works on the film. Today makers surprised fans with a striking update as a New Year gift. Makers announced that NTR 30 shoot commences on February 2023.

The film will be releasing worldwide on April 5th, 2024. Makers locked the perfect date in the festival season. Festivals like Ugadi and Eid will boost this biggie during its release week.

This is certainly a delightful news for NTR fans, who are eagerly waiting for this Pan Indian biggie. The film will be releasing in theatres on The entire unit is confident of the subject. And Rockstar Anirudh is scoring music for this mega biggie. Fans expecting a chartbuster album from Rockstar Anirudh.

Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K bankrolling the film under the banners kf Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting this highly anticipated action entertainer.