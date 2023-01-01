Akhil’s Agent Making Video: Intriguing Action

Akhil Akkineni is coming up with a patriotic spy action thriller Agent being helmed by Surender Reddy. The makers feel the content will appeal to Pan India audience, so the movie will release in all south Indian languages and Hindi. Akhil was introduced as a notorious and ruthless patriot in the film’s teaser which received a terrific response. The teaser also set the bar high on the movie.

The makers today announced the release date of Agent which is coming in summer. Underwent a tremendous makeover for the character, Akhil surprises in a stylish appearance in the making video. Akhil’s get-up and dressing are different from his look in the previous posters and teaser. As we can see, this particular action episode will be one of the main highlights.

Produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment, Agent stars Sakshi Vaidya playing Akhil’s love interest, wherein Mammootty will be seen in a mighty role.