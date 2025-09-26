NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is nearing screens with a grand Dussehra release on October 2nd. The film promises to transport audiences into a mystical world steeped in folklore, mythology, and cultural richness.

To match the scale of the film, the makers have planned a massive pre-release celebration in Hyderabad on September 28th, and all eyes are on the special guest of the evening- Young Tiger NTR. Surely, NTR’s attendance is set to turn the event into a glittering spectacle, adding unmatched energy and drawing cinema lovers in big numbers.

In the lead-up to the release, the team has been creating tremendous buzz with a whirlwind of promotional activities. The trailer has already captivated audiences with its grand storytelling, setting new benchmarks in terms of views and likes.