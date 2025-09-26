x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Published on September 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices
image
NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is nearing screens with a grand Dussehra release on October 2nd. The film promises to transport audiences into a mystical world steeped in folklore, mythology, and cultural richness.

To match the scale of the film, the makers have planned a massive pre-release celebration in Hyderabad on September 28th, and all eyes are on the special guest of the evening- Young Tiger NTR. Surely, NTR’s attendance is set to turn the event into a glittering spectacle, adding unmatched energy and drawing cinema lovers in big numbers.

In the lead-up to the release, the team has been creating tremendous buzz with a whirlwind of promotional activities. The trailer has already captivated audiences with its grand storytelling, setting new benchmarks in terms of views and likes.

Next Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices Previous Police Block YS Sharmila’s Tractor Protest in Vijayawada, Tensions Rise Over Farmers’ Issues
else

TRENDING

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices

Latest

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices
image
NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Police Block YS Sharmila’s Tractor Protest in Vijayawada, Tensions Rise Over Farmers’ Issues
image
KTR Puts Trust in Sunitha for High-Stakes By-Poll

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions