NTR secures Top 10 place in Best Actor List in Oscars 2023 Predictions

NTR is counted among the finest actors of Indian cinema. His stint in ‘RRR’ hasn’t just got recognition and love in India but across the world. And, the latest buzz about the star is that he has been listed in Variety magazine’s Oscars Best Actors 2023 prediction list, which also includes great actors like Will Smith, Hugh Jackman, Austin Butler and many more.

As per the latest reports, the Indian actor has secured 10th position among the best actors for the most coveted award. For the first time in Indian history an Indian actor entered in Top 10 Oscar prediction list.

The magazine even included SS Rajamouli as the Best Director in the prediction list. This is a proud moment for India, as RRR has amazed the global audience. NTR fans are celebrating this feat as a treat, and they are already rooting for him to be included in the race of Oscars.

It’s no secret that the Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award ceremony in the film industry. This year’s Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2023.