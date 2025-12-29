x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR Thanks Delhi HC After Securing Protection for His Publicity Rights

Published on December 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja and PMF’s Fourth Collaboration
image
NTR Thanks Delhi HC After Securing Protection for His Publicity Rights
image
Shocker: Teja Sajja out of Jai Hanuman?
image
Video : Psych Siddhartha Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview Promo
image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

NTR Thanks Delhi HC After Securing Protection for His Publicity Rights

It is known that Man of Masses NTR has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, seeking to safeguard his personal rights and reputation from alleged defamation on social media and e-commerce platforms. He highlighted how his name, photographs, and likeness were being used without authorization across social media platforms and online marketplaces for commercial gain.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the Delhi High Court directed digital intermediaries to act swiftly under the IT Rules, 2021. The court instructed platforms to remove or restrict infringing content within three days of receiving complaints. Expressing gratitude, NTR thanked the court and his legal team, calling the ruling a crucial step toward protecting personality rights in the digital age.

NTR wrote: “I thank the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for granting a protective order that safeguards my personality rights in today’s digital age. My sincere appreciation to Supreme Court Advocates Dr. Balajanaki Srinivasan and Dr. Alka Dakar, along with Mr. Rajender and the team at Rights & Marks, for their dedicated legal support. I am deeply thankful for your steadfast support.”

Next Ravi Teja and PMF’s Fourth Collaboration Previous Shocker: Teja Sajja out of Jai Hanuman?
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja and PMF’s Fourth Collaboration
image
NTR Thanks Delhi HC After Securing Protection for His Publicity Rights
image
Shocker: Teja Sajja out of Jai Hanuman?

Latest

image
Ravi Teja and PMF’s Fourth Collaboration
image
NTR Thanks Delhi HC After Securing Protection for His Publicity Rights
image
Shocker: Teja Sajja out of Jai Hanuman?
image
Video : Psych Siddhartha Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview Promo
image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

Most Read

image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Women from Telangana in the US
image
Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar

Related Articles

Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays