NTR Thanks Delhi HC After Securing Protection for His Publicity Rights

It is known that Man of Masses NTR has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, seeking to safeguard his personal rights and reputation from alleged defamation on social media and e-commerce platforms. He highlighted how his name, photographs, and likeness were being used without authorization across social media platforms and online marketplaces for commercial gain.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the Delhi High Court directed digital intermediaries to act swiftly under the IT Rules, 2021. The court instructed platforms to remove or restrict infringing content within three days of receiving complaints. Expressing gratitude, NTR thanked the court and his legal team, calling the ruling a crucial step toward protecting personality rights in the digital age.

NTR wrote: “I thank the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for granting a protective order that safeguards my personality rights in today’s digital age. My sincere appreciation to Supreme Court Advocates Dr. Balajanaki Srinivasan and Dr. Alka Dakar, along with Mr. Rajender and the team at Rights & Marks, for their dedicated legal support. I am deeply thankful for your steadfast support.”