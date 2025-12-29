Ravi Teja and PMF’s Fourth Collaboration

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has a special bonding with TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. They have worked for films like Dhamaka, Eagle and Mr Bachchan. Vishwa Prasad lost big money on Mr Bachchan and he even made sensational comments against the team. But Vishwa Prasad and Ravi Teja have been discussing scripts to team up for a project. Surendar Reddy has pitched an idea to Ravi Teja and the talks are positive.

TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory is on board to produce the film and Vakkantham Vamsi is penning the story of the film. The team will make an official announcement next year and the shoot starts during the second half of 2026. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s film and this is aimed for summer 2026 release. Ravi Teja has Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi ready for Sankranthi 2026 release. He also gave his nod for a film to be directed by Vassishta.