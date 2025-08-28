x
Official: Prabhas’ Raja Saab joins Sankranthi Race

Published on August 28, 2025 by sankar

Prabhas and Maruthi’s first combo is a horror drama and it is titled Raja Saab. The teaser of the film unveiled the span of the film and the makers are spending lavishly on the content. The shooting portions of the film will be completed by September. The makers announced that Raja Saab will release on December 5th but there are strong speculations that the fill join the Sankranthi race. The film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad today made it official that Raja Saab will release on January 9th, 2026 in theatres during the Sankranthi holiday season.

An official poster with the new release date will be released during Dasara season. TG VIshwa Prasad earlier said that his distributors are asking him to release Raja Saab during Sankranthi and the final call has been taken recently. There are a number of releases in Hindi on December 5th and the team of Raja Saab has now decided to release the film during Sankranthi. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in other important roles in this horror drama. People Media Factory produced this big-budget attempt.

