Official: Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan For Independence Day

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja joins the Independence Day battle with his latest flick Mr Bachchan. The makers officially announced to release of this period action entertainer on August 15th. Apart from Independence Day (Thursday), the movie will also have the advantage of Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday. The makers also announced premieres on August 14th. Ravi Teja looks sophisticated in a white shirt and white pants in the poster.

Director Harish Shankar takes equally good care of the songs of his movies, which is one of the main reasons for them to make a strong buzz before the release. Seemingly, Mr Bachchan will have a chartbuster album. The film’s first single Sitar turned out to be a hit. Harish Shankar and Mickey J Meyer indeed is a chartbuster combination.

Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse shared a lovely chemistry in the movie which was evident in Sitar song. The movie produced by People Media Factory also has Jagapathi Babu in a negative shaded role.