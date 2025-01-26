Official: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Before making his full time debut into politics, Ilayathalapathy Vijay is all set for his last film. The film will be directed by H Vinoth and there are rumors that the film is the remake of Balakrishna’s blockbuster film Bhagavanth Kesari. The makers today officially released the title and the release date of the film. The film is titled Jana Nayagan and the makers released a poster featuring Vijay. Jana Nayagan is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release across the globe. The shoot commences very soon.

Jana Nayagan will feature Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Menon, Narain and others in important roles. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Mamitha Baiju has a prominent role in Jana Nayagan. Anirudh is the music director and KVN Productions are the producers. Vijay will complete the shoot of the film at the earliest and he will shift his full time focus on to politics.