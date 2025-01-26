Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Republic Day 2025 with Grandeur

Today January 26, 2025, Andhra Pradesh celebrated Republic Day with great enthusiasm across the state. The main event was held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Ground in Vijayawada, where Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer hoisted the national flag. The ceremony was attended by government officials, police personnel, and citizens who gathered to honour the occasion. The Governor also received a ceremonial salute from the police and witnessed impressive tableaux presented by various government departments.

The event featured tableaux from multiple departments, highlighting their contributions to the state’s development. Departments such as Industries, Tourism, Sericulture, Housing, School Education, and Skill Development Corporation showcased their initiatives. Additionally, the Health Department, Women and Child Welfare, Water Resources, Forests, Agriculture, Fisheries, APCRDA, Panchayat Raj, Energy, Horticulture, Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra, and RTGS presented their achievements, drawing admiration from the audience.

In his Republic Day speech, Governor Abdul Nazeer emphasised the state government’s commitment to fulfilling the people’s aspirations. He stated that the coalition government is working tirelessly to address the challenges left by the previous administration, which had accumulated significant debts and created numerous problems. The Governor highlighted the efforts to secure a special package from the central government for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and reiterated the government’s focus on the Swarnandhra Vision.

Governor Nazeer outlined the government’s ten-point agenda aimed at achieving its goals. He assured that the administration is dedicated to providing health, prosperity, and happiness to the people. Key initiatives include ensuring adequate water supply for industries and farmers, implementing schemes to eradicate poverty, and driving transformative changes through the P-4 policy. The Governor also emphasized the importance of skill development and education in building a prosperous future for the state. Nazeer’s speech reflected the TDP government’s determination to overcome challenges and achieve the vision of a prosperous Andhra Pradesh. With a focus on sustainable development, welfare schemes, and industrial growth, the state is steadily moving towards realizing its goals.

Prominent leaders attended the Republic Day celebrations, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Lokesh, and other dignitaries. Their presence underscored the state government’s collective effort to drive progress and development.