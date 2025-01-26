x
Switch to: తెలుగు
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mass Jathara Glimpse: Mass Celebration of Vintage Raviteja

Published on January 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hero Sai Ram Shankar Exclusive Interview
image
CM Revanth Reddy Launches Four Major Schemes in Telangana on Republic Day
image
Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Republic Day 2025 with Grandeur
image
Official: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Mass Jathara Glimpse: Mass Celebration of Vintage Raviteja

Mass Jathara Glimpse: Mass Celebration of Vintage Raviteja

Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja will next be seen in an exciting film directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, who was the writer of super hit film Samajavaragamana. The film titled Mass Jathara is bankrolled by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi jointly. Sreeleela is the film’s leading lady. On the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday, makers dropped a mass treat for fans and audiences.

The glimpse serves as a true feast for fans, capturing vintage Ravi Teja’s mass in a powerful way. Thr glimpse filled with impeccable timing, explosive energy of Ravi Teja. The action and swag filled moments takes this to next level. Director Bhanu expertly taps into the mass pulse. With the thumping background score by Bheems Ceciroleo, the glimpse energy is amplified. Vidhu Ayyanna’s cinematography work is top notch. Nandu Savirigana’s sharp dialogues are major highlight. Mass Jathara glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience that fans are sure to celebrate in theatres.

Next Official: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Previous ‘The Delhi Files’ teaser : An epic unfolds
else

TRENDING

image
Official: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Mass Jathara Glimpse: Mass Celebration of Vintage Raviteja
image
‘The Delhi Files’ teaser : An epic unfolds

Latest

image
Hero Sai Ram Shankar Exclusive Interview
image
CM Revanth Reddy Launches Four Major Schemes in Telangana on Republic Day
image
Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Republic Day 2025 with Grandeur
image
Official: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Mass Jathara Glimpse: Mass Celebration of Vintage Raviteja

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy Launches Four Major Schemes in Telangana on Republic Day
image
Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Republic Day 2025 with Grandeur
image
SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri

Related Articles

palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree