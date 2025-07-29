x
OG Promotions to kickstart in August

Published on July 29, 2025 by nymisha

OG Promotions to kickstart in August

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released last week and the film’s run would end soon. The actor promoted the film and he is currently shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is done with the shoot of OG and the film is slated for September 25th release during Dasara holiday season. All the deals for the film are closed and OG is the most awaited film of Pawan Kalyan. His diehard fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. DVV Danayya, the film’s producer, is in plans for a huge set of promotions for the film.

The promotional activities of the film will start during the first week of August. A couple of songs along with the teaser will be released in August. The trailer of OG will be out in the first week of September. Pawan Kalyan will promote OG for a week. The film will also head for a wide release in Hindi. Saaho fame Sujeeth is the director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine. Thaman is the music composer and the post-production work of the film is in the final stages.

